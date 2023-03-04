Piper Sandler Trims Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Target Price to $120.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.17.
Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE IIPR opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $211.17. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
