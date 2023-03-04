Piper Sandler Trims Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Target Price to $120.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.17.

NYSE IIPR opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $211.17. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

