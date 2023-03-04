Piper Sandler Trims Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price to $7.50

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.
Thoughtworks Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
