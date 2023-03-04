Piper Sandler Trims Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price to $7.50

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $246,109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

