PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Insider Mark Goulopoulos Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Rating) insider Mark Goulopoulos purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,800.00 ($14,054.05).

PlaySide Studios Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

PlaySide Studios Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PlaySide Studios Limited develops mobile, PC, and console video games in Australia. It provides titles in a range of categories, including self-published games based on original intellectual property and games developed in collaboration with studios, such as Take-Two Interactive, Activision Blizzard, Meta, Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon.

