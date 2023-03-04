Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) PT Raised to $26.00 at B. Riley

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.
Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
NYSE PLYM opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $955.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
