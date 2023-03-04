Poollotto.finance Price Hits $3.39 on Major Exchanges (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Poollotto.finance has a total market capitalization of $39.45 million and $73.02 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00015168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00423955 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,412.01 or 0.28656600 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance launched on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

