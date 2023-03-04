Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Portillo’s Stock Up 2.2 %

PTLO stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.98 million, a PE ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 2.10. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $22,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after acquiring an additional 752,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at about $10,081,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $6,635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 923.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 399,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Portillo’s

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

