PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12 on May 31st

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.08) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,172.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,258.76. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,005 ($12.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £529.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,785.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at PPHE Hotel Group

In other news, insider Daniel Kos bought 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,156 ($13.95) per share, for a total transaction of £31,119.52 ($37,552.21). 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

