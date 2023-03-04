PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Increased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $104,741,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1,052.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $57,798,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

