Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.22

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.22 and last traded at $103.60, with a volume of 37299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.
Preformed Line Products Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $555.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Company Profile
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Preformed Line Products (PLPC)
