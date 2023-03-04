Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.22

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.22 and last traded at $103.60, with a volume of 37299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $555.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

