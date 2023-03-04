Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $332.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average of $141.16. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

