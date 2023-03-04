ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading Down 0.8%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.29.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

