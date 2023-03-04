Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Proton has a market cap of $24.14 million and $1.85 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.00424473 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.78 or 0.28691600 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 14,520,370,911 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

