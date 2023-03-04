Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 8.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Public Storage worth $36,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

PSA stock opened at $304.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.69. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.