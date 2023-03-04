Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung Sells 1,264 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CFO Derrick Sung sold 1,264 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $13,941.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Pulmonx Stock Up 4.1 %
Pulmonx stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.14.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
