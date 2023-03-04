Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung Sells 1,264 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CFO Derrick Sung sold 1,264 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $13,941.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pulmonx Stock Up 4.1 %

Pulmonx stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.