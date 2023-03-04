Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Puma Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Puma has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.
Puma Company Profile
