Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Puma Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Puma has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

