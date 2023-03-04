Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,180 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,620 ($43.68) to GBX 3,180 ($38.37) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Puma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $864.25.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of Puma stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Puma has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

