Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.97% of Pure Storage worth $79,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 27.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

