Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.97% of Pure Storage worth $79,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 27.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.
Pure Storage Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
