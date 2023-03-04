Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17, reports. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.56. 10,761,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

