PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 12,029.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 658,227 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.02% of PVH worth $29,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PVH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Barclays raised PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

