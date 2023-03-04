Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

