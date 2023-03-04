PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

PZ Cussons Price Performance

Shares of PZCUY stock opened at C$4.33 on Friday. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of C$4.33 and a 52 week high of C$5.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZCUY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 216 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.47) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

