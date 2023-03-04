Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Update

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,836,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIO remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,117. Q BioMed has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

