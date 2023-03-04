QITMEER NETWORK Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $742,420.56 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001726 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $1.45 million and $742,420.56 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.3894991 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $773,864.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

