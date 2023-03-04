QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 130,648 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 130,648 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 22.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.