QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 130,648 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 130,648 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of QS stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 22.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $22.21.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
