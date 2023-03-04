QuarkChain (QKC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.68 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $55.53 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

