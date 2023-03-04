QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,985 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 497.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,404,000 after acquiring an additional 901,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 878.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after acquiring an additional 779,472 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 258.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after purchasing an additional 518,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $120.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

