Radio Caca Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $66.15 million and $2.89 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.98 or 0.01307355 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012974 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032695 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.01672132 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,977,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.