Radix Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Radix has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $220.29 million and approximately $482,397.17 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00423909 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,396.15 or 0.28653466 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,205,035,037 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

