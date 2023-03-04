Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 756,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,475. Rambus has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

