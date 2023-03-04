Raymond James Boosts Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target to $38.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $31.36.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 301,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

