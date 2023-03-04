Raymond James Cuts BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $13.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

TCPC opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.