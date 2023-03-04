Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Down 35.6% in February

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,998,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 6,206,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.25. 2,382,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($102.57) to GBX 7,500 ($90.50) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,050 ($85.07) to GBX 7,400 ($89.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.95) to GBX 7,800 ($94.12) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,850.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

