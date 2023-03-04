ReddCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,664.87 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $2,664.87 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

