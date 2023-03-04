Relay Token (RELAY) Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $1,786.60 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00423614 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.86 or 0.28633537 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

