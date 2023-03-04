Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,183,000 after purchasing an additional 51,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $263.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.