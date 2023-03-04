Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,004,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 3,794,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,202.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of Reliance Worldwide stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

