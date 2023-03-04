Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.73.

Repay stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Repay has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $740.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 2,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,615 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 767.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,666 shares during the period. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $9,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

