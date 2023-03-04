Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.89 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $99.89 million and $1.90 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00038777 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021740 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00220212 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,220.10 or 0.99995447 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10316433 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,797,496.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

