Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 4th (AAU, ADXS, AXR, BRN, BSQR, CPSH, CYD, ENG, ENZ, GAIA)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, March 4th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

