Reviewing United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 29.18% 11.37% 1.22% First Bancorp 35.93% 14.01% 1.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $950.86 million 3.60 $277.47 million $2.52 12.81 First Bancorp $408.94 million 4.16 $146.94 million $4.12 10.09

This table compares United Community Banks and First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

United Community Banks has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. United Community Banks pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Community Banks and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 3 1 0 2.25 First Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

United Community Banks currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. First Bancorp has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. Given United Community Banks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Summary

First Bancorp beats United Community Banks on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.

