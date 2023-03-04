RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,950

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,620 ($31.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 592.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,545.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,146.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of €1.10 ($1.17) per share. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is 3,190.05%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

