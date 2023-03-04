RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 58,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,965. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

