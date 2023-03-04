Robert W. Baird Boosts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $52.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.22.

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.05 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $675,353. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth $36,741,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 689,990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $20,846,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $14,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

