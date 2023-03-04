Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $212,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 12,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $302.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $303.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,796. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.