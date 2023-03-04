Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Given New $185.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROG. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

NYSE:ROG opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.63. Rogers has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $274.51.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

