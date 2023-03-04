Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

STGW has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

