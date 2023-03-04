Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.49.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

