Rotork’s (ROR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rotork to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.10) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 352.50 ($4.25).

Rotork Trading Down 0.3 %

LON ROR opened at GBX 326.60 ($3.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 325.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 286.26. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,628.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 342.80 ($4.14).

Rotork Increases Dividend

Rotork Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

