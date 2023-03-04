Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.04) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €57.70 ($61.38) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of G24 stock opened at €53.46 ($56.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €50.93 and a 200 day moving average of €52.87. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a 52 week high of €62.42 ($66.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

