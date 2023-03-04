Royal Gold, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

